Here's Super Mario World running on a PC from the 1980s

That's a platformer from 1990 running on an MSX2 from 1985, and boy does the side-scrolling look fine. The demake is the work of Daemos and a crew of volunteers at the MSX Resource Center forum, and apparently it's been in the works for six years.

It's not 100% finished yet, however. A post from earlier in the year asks for some more volunteers to help out, saying that, "the team is in dire need of volunteers. There is this huge collection of maps called b's castle that nobody wants to make. It is not very hard to make these maps we are simply done with it." Guess nobody likes Bowser's castle.

The MSX series of computers were primarily a Japanese phenomenon, catching on as a standard after being organized by a collaboration between Microsoft's Japanese wing and ASCII, with most of the manufacturing handled by Sony. The Metal Gear series began its life there, and it also gave us The Demon Crystal, which came to Steam last year.