Henry Cavill 'dreaming' of starring in a live-action Warhammer adaptation

The PC Gamer lot has a soft spot for Henry Cavill. His love for Warhammer 40K has been well-documented over the past couple of years—from spending his lockdown painting miniatures to admitting that he just can't stop thinking about his hobby, even when filming season two of The Witcher.

Now Cavill's gone one further and said that he would love to star in a Warhammer movie or TV show if an opportunity presented itself. "There are a lot of characters from the Warhammer universe that I want to be," he told IGN during a Witcher press event. "But I can only really be one, because once I'm one, then I can't be others. So if it were to ever happen, if there were to be anything live action, I would have to be very aware of that."

He then suggested that he could perhaps use the game's two universes to his advantage: "I suppose I could play a different character from the Warhammer fantasy universe versus the 40K universe, but now I'm just dreaming." When IGN suggested Gregor Eisenhorn, the protagonist in Warhammer 40K's Eisenhorn trilogy, he said "that would be exciting, yes, but then I burn Primarchs and the Captain-Generals, so I don't really know."

(Image credit: Netflix)

It feels quite on-brand for Cavill. Even when he's supposed to be promoting The Witcher, he can't help geeking out about Warhammer. He did get to chatting about the TV show and its future, saying he thinks the Blood and Wine setting of Toussaint would be a good location for the series to visit.

"Touissant exists within the books, and Geralt spends some time there because he gets trapped there when the pastors get snowed in. And so I think there is a beautiful opportunity to explore Touissant." He also admitted he's not gotten round to playing either of The Witcher 3's expansions yet. "I actually haven't played the DLC. The audacity of me! But I'm saving that because I've heard that they are both brilliant. And I'm going to perhaps sit down at Christmas with my nephews and see if we can have some fun there."

Outside of starring in The Witcher and hypothetical Warhammer shows, Cavill's also quite open to the idea of doing something in the Mass Effect universe—provided it doesn't deviate from the source material too much.

When sister site GamesRadar+ quizzed him on whether he'd like to star in a live adaptation of BioWare's space adventure, he said, "Very much so, yeah, all depending on how they're executing it. The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends."