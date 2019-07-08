G.Skill’s new ‘Neo’ RAM for Ryzen 3000 and X570 configs looks promising

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Hot on the heels of AMD launching its Ryzen 3000 series CPUs to retail, memory maker G.Skill has announced a new Trident-Z Neo RAM kit that, on paper at least, looks like a good fit.

G.Skill claims its newest DDR4 RAM series features "optimized specifications" for builds that pair a third-generation Ryzen processor with an X570 motherboard. We always take such claims with a grain of salt, though what catches our eye is that it is being offered in speeds of up to DDR4-3600 with timings set at 14-15-15-35.

Generally speaking, AMD setups respond well to higher frequency RAM. If you are going for a top tier Ryzen build, a DDR4-3600 kit with low timings is an excellent choice, and that is what the new Trident-Z Neo series is rated to deliver.

According to G.Skill, "each module is individually crafted with hand-screened high performance ICs," which are paired with a 10-layer PCB with RGB lighting. In other words, the Trident-Z Neo family uses binned chips.

That said, not all Trident-Z Neo kits are created equal, even among those of the same speed. Here's a look at what kits and settings are being offered:

(Image credit: G.Skill)

While overclocking performance is never guaranteed, G.Skill took a single Trident-Z Neo module and set a memory speed record of DDR4-5774MHz, the fastest yet on an AMD platform (though not the fastest overall). That was achieved with an MSI Meg X570 Godlike motherboard. It also required the use of liquid nitrogen, so don't expect that kind of result at home.

Nevertheless, DDR4-3600 at 14-15-15-35 is fair game, with the appropriate kit and setup. G.Skill bases those specs on a stress test it ran with a Ryzen 5 3600 processor paired with an Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Formula motherboard.

Pricing has not been announced, though G.Skill did say its new RAM will be available this month.