G.Skill cranks out high-speed DDR4 memory kits for Coffee Lake

Whether you're looking to pair a new 8th generation Intel Core desktop processor (Coffee Lake) with a high-capacity and modestly fast kit of RAM or want to blow the doors off with the fastest frequency available, G.Skill will oblige. The memory maker introduced a handful of new DDR4 memory kits today, all of which sport high-performing Samsung B-die DDR4 chips.

G.Skill says its new kits are specifically intended for Coffee Lake setups consisting of one of Intel's newest generation processor and a Z370 chipset motherboard. That's not to say these kits won't work in other types of setups, though your mileage may vary in hitting the advertised frequencies and timings.

For those who favor capacity over speed, one of G.Skill's new offerings is a Trident Z RGB 64GB (4x16GB) kit of DDR4-3733 RAM. It has the tightest timings of the bunch at 17-19-19-39, and requires 1.35V.

A step above that are a pair of 32GB DDR4-4000 kits. One of them consists of four 8GB modules timed at 18-19-19-39, and other consist of two 32GB modules with 19-19-19-39 timings, both at 1.35V.

The remaining kits are part of the Trident Z (non-RGB) family and go all the way up to 4600MHz. They include:

16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-4600MHz: 19-25-25-45, 1.50V

16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-4500MHz: 19-19-19-39, 1.45V

16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-4400MHz: 19-19-19-39, 1.40V

32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-4200MHz: 19-21-21-41, 1.40V

G.Skill did not offer any pricing information on these new kits of RAM, though did say they will be available to purchase next month.