Grid Autosport trailer promises aggressive "close racing"

Grid Autosport's June 24 release date is coming up fast, which is good news for racing game fans buoyed by Codemaster's insistence that the latest entry will "move the series back in line as a more authentic racing game". The latest trailer follows that up with words from real racing car drivers discussing the intense nature of the touring car discipline, amid shots of the game in action.

The finished game will feature 100 tracks set in 22 locations, which you can attack a mix of modern and classic cars. Contemporary racers include the Honda Civic Touring Car, Ford Focus ST Touring Car, the Holden VF Commodore and the Ford Falcon FG, among others. Classic cars include the Nissan 1991 (R32) Skyline GT-R Group A and the Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Group A. I know too little about cars to comment, so here's the ace car chase from The French Connection , instead. Mmmm, that's good close racing.

For more, you can check out the Grid Autosport site . It's out on June 24 in the US, and June 27 in Europe and beyond.