Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is a stupid name but it releases November

Rockstar recently confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming: the early 3D Grand Theft Auto games have been remastered, and now they have a release date. Pre-orders are live on the Rockstar website and the game releases on November 11: the price is $60/£55, though you can knock a tenner off that by buying direct from the Rockstar store.

The product description boasts of "across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, with high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail."

It also confirms that the developer is Rockstar North but the games are "adapted by Grove Street Games." This Floridian outfit, formerly known as War Drum Studios, is behind the various mobile ports of the games as well as versions of Max Payne and Bully.

Unsurprisingly, the system requirements are pretty low: minimum specs are Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB or AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB, recommended are Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB, and the games will take up 45GB of space.

One of the most obvious signs that the GTA Trilogy was coming has been Take-Two's war on modders. In February it issued a DMCA notice against reverse-engineered source code releases for Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City, and when work continued it took the bigger step of filing a lawsuit to stop them.

Remasters are ten-a-penny these days but you don't get much bigger or more influential than Grand Theft Auto 3, a truly ground-breaking game. "The impact GTA 3 had on the culture and landscape of videogames is almost impossible to measure," we said in a 2015 retrospective. "Masses of open world games that shamelessly riffed on it were released in its wake. It defined the language and design staples of the genre, and they’re still in use to this day."

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3, which will be marked in GTA Online with various commemorative gear and events.