Goblins vs. Gnomes is Hearthstone's first expansion, out next month

UPDATE: Since the initial announcement, Blizzard has put out a blog post detailing seven more new cards, two of which are class specific, as well as giving a little bit of background into the theme of the expansion. We also put together a gallery of every new card we can find, that's 24 so far!

ORIGINAL STORY: Hearthstone's first full expansion has been announced. Goblins vs Gnomes will feature over 120 new cards and will be released sometime next month. They didn't say much about the specifics of the expansion's contents, but the word "explosive" was used multiple times. Additionally, it was announced from the Hearthstone Calendar twitter that the long awaited spectator mode will be made available with the release of Goblins vs Gnomes next month.

Blizzard only showed two cards in the opening show, but unfortunately didn't let the live stream get a good look at them. Here is what we got from the Blizzcon floor.

Explosive Sheep — a 1/1 for 2 mana, Deathrattle: Deal 2 damage to all minions.

Annoy-o-Tron — a 1/2 for 2 mana, Taunt, Divine Shield

Goblins vs Gnomes will be available to play on the show floor, so look for our coverage of it later today.