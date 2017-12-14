Ghost Recon Wildlands details Predator crossover event (Updated)

Update: After teasing its Predator-inspired event yesterday, Ubisoft has now detailed exactly what Ghost Recon Wildlands' The Hunt entails.

Set to kick off today through "early January", The Hunt is free and celebrates the original movie's 30th anniversary and has players hunting the beast in either solo play or four-player co-op. Naturally, this will also involve you being hunted in return. Good luck with that.

"Defeating the Predator will be no easy task, but if players manage to take it down, they will be rewarded with exclusive items, including the Predator mask, which features Predator vision," reads this Ubi blog post. "To help you fully embrace your inner hunter, the Predator Pack (available in the in-game store) introduces 15 new customization items inspired by the original movie, including weapons and a new close combat move."

The game's PvP mode Ghost War also welcomes a new soldier class inspired by Predator's Dutch, who can "engage a battle rage mode to tip the scales in his favor."

Ghost Recon Wildlands' Predator mode also has a new trailer:

Original story:

As Andy reported last week, Ghost Recon Wildlands is getting ranked play, new classes, weapons and maps in its incoming Jungle Storm update that's due tomorrow. Alongside that, Ubisoft will also launch The Hunt—a special event which appears to feature the Predator.

The extraterrestrial hunter doesn't feature overtly in the following trailer, but with its dense jungle setting, human carcasses stripped and hanging from trees, the same font as the earlier films, and that spine-chilling noise the bastard makes before pouncing—it seems pretty clear who the star of the show is.

See for yourself:

"Can you survive the Hunt? Watch this teaser and stay tuned to find out more about this upcoming Ghost Recon Wildlands special event," reads the trailer's description.