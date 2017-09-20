Four new Call of Duty: WWII trailers introduce the squad

Yesterday saw the release of a brand new Call of Duty: WW2 story trailer, but today we've got another whopping four. Each focuses on one of the game's main protagonists – so if you were looking for more footage of the multiplayer in action, you'll have to wait.

In terms of what we do have though: we have profiles of Private Ronald "Red Daniels, a Texan and the main playable character of the game. Lieutenant Joseph Turner is the commander (ie, the guy who'll probably be barking orders at you), while Private Robert Zussman is the main character's closest buddy. Then there's Sergeant Pierson, who seems like a pretty intense guy. Don't mess with him, seems to be the message.

Check out all the trailers below. The game is still on track for a November 3 release date.