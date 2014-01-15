Final Fantasy Tactics designer launches new tactical RPG on Kickstarter

PC players got to defend the world from a brutal alien invasion in UFO/X-Com: Enemy Unknown/UFO Defense. But don't think console players were deprived of turn-planning tactics. Thanks to games like Final Fantasy Tactics, PlayStation 1 owners got to stretch their tactical muscles, albeit through the medium of wizards, summoners and funny-looking yellow birds. Whichever platform you grew up with, then, there's reason to be interested in Unsung Story: Tale of the Guardians. It's a tactical-RPG, being created by FF:Tactics designer Yasumi Matsuno, that's looking to raise $600,000 on Kickstarter .

"Unsung Story is an exciting turn-based, tactical war simulation RPG that plays across a great epoch, through individual story episodes. YOU, the player, research and explore the vast history of this conflict that nearly tore Rasfalia apart, by reliving past battles and political events.

"Your viewpoint into this series of intertwined history varies from battle to battle. In one fight, you may command a group of knights protecting a great empire, while in another scenario you may lead a group of revolutionary soldiers, made up of commoners, who are fighting to topple the same empire!"

Set against the backdrop of a seventy-seven year war, the game will take place over multiple multi-stage episodes, each giving you the chance to play as a different character.

In the day since the Kickstarter campaign's launch, the project has raised over $235,000. Likely then, that the $600,000 will soon be reached. Naturally, though, a long campaign of stretch goals has been planned, extended the desired cash total up to $3.2 million.