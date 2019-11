At Square Enix's press conference today, the company showed off a long-pined-for remaster of Final Fantasy 8. While FF8 has been on Steam for years, it hasn't gotten the same remastering treatment of the other late-90s/early-2000s Final Fantasies, like FF9, FFX and FF12.

At a glance, it looks like a nicely touched-up remaster, far clearer than the pixely mess that 3D games were on the Playstation at low resolutions.

Catch the trailer above, which promises a release in 2019.