FIFA 13 PC wins AbleGamers award for Accessible Mainstream Game of 2012

The PC version of EA Sport's FIFA 13 has been lauded for its accessibility by AbleGamers , a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping gamers with disabilities. The game received their Accessible Mainstream Game of 2012 honour for its adherence to the guidelines laid out in AG's Includification scheme.

"For disabled gamers with Muscular Dystrophy, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis, and even one-handed gamers, the ability to play such a sophisticated sports game with simple controls that can be handled by a trackball or mouse mean gamers who may not have been able to enjoy iconic sporting activities like baseball, football, hockey or soccer can now take part in the fun," wrote AbleGamer's Steve Spohn.

FIFA 13 received praise for its mouse only control, rebindable keys, customisable colour options, intuitive menus and the ability to slow the entire game. "For those with cognitive disorders and motor impairments, the ability to set the game to an acceptable rate of speed enables those with even the most severe of disabilities."

Honorable mentions were given to indie physics platformer Colour Bind and Firaxis' XCOM. "Scoring an almost unheard of perfect 10, XCOM features fully remappable keys, the ability to play with the keyboard or only the mouse, impeccable subtitles and colorblind awareness."

Nods were also given to Dishonored and Black Ops 2 for following the Includification guidelines as closely as the FPS genre would allow for.