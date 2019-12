[bcvideo id="1122658588001"]

The latest F1 2011 trailer recaps the Formula One season so far with in-engine recreations of its most dramatic moments. We also get to glimpse the safety car, an optional new feature for the 2011 edition of Codemaster's fastest franchise. F1 2011 is just one month away. Will it have enough to lap last year's game? Check out our F1 2010 review to see what Codemasters are building on.