http://youtu.be/aNeFcKZ2PHY

Freeport. That's a nice name. It conjures up warm feelings of boundless possibility - and maybe a bunny or two. It's like a verbal hug. Now, though, it's almost hilariously un-apt, because Freeport's the most puppy-kickingly evil it's ever been. I'm talking jagged spiky towers, ominous red skies, and batteries that run on souls . Seriously. The revamp's coming to EverQuest II in Game Update 62, and you can find out all about it by watching the above video.