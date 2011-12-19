Everything you wanted to know about indie game development (but were afraid to ask)

[VAMS id="hQR40lgFYVV5k"]

Making an indie game, publishing it and then selling your soul to EA for £1 million is the new get-rich-quick scheme. But how exactly does one make an indie game? Our video-camera-faced-chums over at CVG have asked just that to Bristol-based developers Red Wasp Design, whose intriguing turn-based strategy RPG Call of Cthulhu: The Wasted Land is due out early next year.

The first part of the interview, above, covers how the three of them work together as a team and how they stay motivated (clue: they stay motivated with money). Talking about their vision for the game, Tomas Rawlings, the game designer, says, “They talk about the Angry Birds, they say you just have to make an Angry Birds but with lizards and cats instead. It just doesn't work like that, you have to have a vision for what you see as a great game. And you just hope that enough people agree with you that that's a vision for a great game.”

Parts two and three follow after the break.

In part two, Red Wasp Design talk about the intricacies of creating a game based on the classic pen-and-paper roleplayer Call of Cthulhu.

[VAMS id="02MdHg5Cmxbka"]

Finally, the Red Wasp gang discuss how they're going to deploy their game on multiple platforms.

[VAMS id="NFu1NgKpPH5lN"]