Every card from Hearthstone's Journey to Un'Goro set

Image 1 of 164 Image 2 of 164 Image 3 of 164 Image 4 of 164 Image 5 of 164 Image 6 of 164 Image 7 of 164 Image 8 of 164 Image 9 of 164 Image 10 of 164 Image 11 of 164 Image 12 of 164 Image 13 of 164 Image 14 of 164 Image 15 of 164 Image 16 of 164 Image 17 of 164 Image 18 of 164 Image 19 of 164 Image 20 of 164 Image 21 of 164 Image 22 of 164 Image 23 of 164 Image 24 of 164 Image 25 of 164 Image 26 of 164 Image 27 of 164 Image 28 of 164 Image 29 of 164 Image 30 of 164 Image 31 of 164 Image 32 of 164 Image 33 of 164 Image 34 of 164 Image 35 of 164 Image 36 of 164 Image 37 of 164 Image 38 of 164 Image 39 of 164 Image 40 of 164 Image 41 of 164 Image 42 of 164 Image 43 of 164 Image 44 of 164 Image 45 of 164 Image 46 of 164 Image 47 of 164 Image 48 of 164 Image 49 of 164 Image 50 of 164 Image 51 of 164 Image 52 of 164 Image 53 of 164 Image 54 of 164 Image 55 of 164 Image 56 of 164 Image 57 of 164 Image 58 of 164 Image 59 of 164 Image 60 of 164 Image 61 of 164 Image 62 of 164 Image 63 of 164 Image 64 of 164 Image 65 of 164 Image 66 of 164 Image 67 of 164 Image 68 of 164 Image 69 of 164 Image 70 of 164 Image 71 of 164 Image 72 of 164 Image 73 of 164 Image 74 of 164 Image 75 of 164 Image 76 of 164 Image 77 of 164 Image 78 of 164 Image 79 of 164 Image 80 of 164 Image 81 of 164 Image 82 of 164 Image 83 of 164 Image 84 of 164 Image 85 of 164 Image 86 of 164 Image 87 of 164 Image 88 of 164 Image 89 of 164 Image 90 of 164 Image 91 of 164 Image 92 of 164 Image 93 of 164 Image 94 of 164 Image 95 of 164 Image 96 of 164 Image 97 of 164 Image 98 of 164 Image 99 of 164 Image 100 of 164 Image 101 of 164 Image 102 of 164 Image 103 of 164 Image 104 of 164 Image 105 of 164 Image 106 of 164 Image 107 of 164 Image 108 of 164 Image 109 of 164 Image 110 of 164 Image 111 of 164 Image 112 of 164 Image 113 of 164 Image 114 of 164 Image 115 of 164 Image 116 of 164 Image 117 of 164 Image 118 of 164 Image 119 of 164 Image 120 of 164 Image 121 of 164 Image 122 of 164 Image 123 of 164 Image 124 of 164 Image 125 of 164 Image 126 of 164 Image 127 of 164 Image 128 of 164 Image 129 of 164 Image 130 of 164 Image 131 of 164 Image 132 of 164 Image 133 of 164 Image 134 of 164 Image 135 of 164 Image 136 of 164 Image 137 of 164 Image 138 of 164 Image 139 of 164 Image 140 of 164 Image 141 of 164 Image 142 of 164 Image 143 of 164 Image 144 of 164 Image 145 of 164 Image 146 of 164 Image 147 of 164 Image 148 of 164 Image 149 of 164 Image 150 of 164 Image 151 of 164 Image 152 of 164 Image 153 of 164 Image 154 of 164 Image 155 of 164 Image 156 of 164 Image 157 of 164 Image 158 of 164 Image 159 of 164 Image 160 of 164 Image 161 of 164 Image 162 of 164 Image 163 of 164 Image 164 of 164

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see every Journey to Un'Goro card. We have now added all the collectible cards, plus as many of their tokens as possible.

Hearthstone's next expansion is the prehistoric-themed Journey to Un'Goro, primed to add 135 new cards to the game from April 6th. The set is filled to the brim with dinosaurs, elementals, and killer plants—with Standard also set to rotate at the same time, Un'Goro could end up being Hearthstone's most important expansion yet.

In addition to elementals getting a tribal tag of their very own, Un'Goro will be adding a brand new keyword to the game: Adapt. When a minion Adapts, you will be given a Discover style choice of three buffs from a possible list of 10, ranging from extra health, to extra attack, to Taunt, and pretty much any other effect you can think of.

Each class will also be getting a unique Quest card, a 1-mana spell that will always appear in your opening hand. After being cast, Quest cards sit on your character like a Secret until a set of conditions has been met, such as summoning seven Deathrattle minions or discarding six cards. The conditions are steep, but the rewards can be game-winning.

We even got to reveal our own card this time. The expansion is sure to shake up the meta, and will likely cause ripples in our list of the 25 best Hearthstone legendaries.