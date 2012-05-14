Eve Online: Inferno release date is May 22

Eve Online's next big update is due to arrive on May 22. "SET THE UNIVERSE ON FIRE!" screams the opening splash on the Inferno site . Graphical updates will add new rocket effects to add a little bit of extra fire to Eve's glorious space battles. The new war declaration system will provide kill reports from each battle and let warring corporations create surrender clauses to better resolve conflicts. There's mention of a Mercenary Marketplace, overhauled Faction Warfare, updates to the UI and character creator, and tons more. A trailer's incoming, so we'll get to see a lot of these tweaks in action shortly.