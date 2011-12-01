Eve Online Crucible trailer has all the best lasers

[embed width="610" height="340"]http://youtu.be/HrrVDV_NsNo[/embed]

Yesterday we mentioned that the Eve has just received its massive winter update. Crucible adds new ships and visual lovelies like neon ship trails, updated ship shaders and new Captain's Quarters interiors.

It's a good trailer. If there was a big red button on my desk marked "resubscribe to Eve," I'd probably have flopped bodily onto it screaming "TAKE ME TO SPACE!" at about the one minute mark. According to the opening message, all the footage above is torn from real battles between Eve players, as though CCP were camped out on a nearby moon with a camera filming the best nature documentary in the universe.