Eric Barone 'would not not be surprised' if Stardew Valley 2 happens someday

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone is currently hard at work on update 1.5, which will include a mysterious new door in Willy's fish shop and, apparently, bananas. It's been in development since February and there's still no word on when it will come out, but Barone told Game Informer that he doesn't think it will mark the end of the game—although he's not quite ready to tie himself down.

"I’m not willing to commit to Stardew Valley 1.6," Barone said. "I will say that I definitely love Stardew Valley. I love it as a world and a universe. I don’t think [1.5] will be the end of Stardew Valley. I would not be surprised if there’s another Stardew Valley update, or multiple updates, or a Stardew Valley 2. Who knows?"

Before anyone gets too excited, he clarified that Stardew Valley 2 is not actually happening right now. In fact, he's not sure what's going to happen next.

"After 1.5, I’ll decide what the next step for Stardew Valley is. But I would say there will probably be another step for Stardew Valley," he said. "In the meantime, I’m also working on a couple of new projects—solo projects—so I have plenty to do."

Barone also touched on why he continues to stick with Stardew Valley, which has been out since early 2016, and of course it's top-to-bottom wholesome. "I know it sounds like I’m just saying this, but I really do care about the fans, and I want to make them happy," he explained.

"There’s a whole Stardew Valley community that loves the game, and I don’t want them to stop loving the game. People ask, 'Why don’t you charge for the updates?' But in a way, people are paying for the updates with their appreciation and love for Stardew Valley."

Last week, Barone teased the 1.5 update with this image. I'm not sure what's going on here, but people seem awfully excited about it.