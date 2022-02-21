Here's when Elden Ring unlocks in your time zone

Audio player loading…

Elden Ring finally arrives on February 25, and now we can tell you exactly when. Publisher Bandai Namco has released the full breakdown of Elden Ring unlock times around the globe, including the preload times so you can be ready to launch FromSoftware's latest soulslike odyssey the moment it goes live.

Here's the full list of unlock times for both PC and console:

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Pacific Time:

PC: Feb 24 - 3:00 PM PT

Consoles: Feb 24 - 9:00 PM PT

Central Time:

PC: Feb 24 - 5:00 PM CT

Consoles: Feb 24 - 11:00 PM CT

Eastern Time:

PC: Feb 24 - 6:00 PM ET

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Colombia Time:

PC: Feb 24 - 6:00 PM COT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Brasilia Time:

PC: Feb 24 - 8:00 PM BRT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Greenwich Mean Time:

PC: Feb 24 - 11:00 PM GMT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Central European Time:

PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 AM CET

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Eastern European Time:

PC: Feb 25 - 01:00 AM EET

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

South Africa Standard Time:

PC: Feb 25 - 01:00 AM SAST

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Moscow Standard Time:

PC: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM MSK

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Arabia Standard Time:

PC: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM AST

Consoles: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM AST

Gulf Standard Time:

PC: Feb 25 - 03:00 AM GST

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

UTC+7:

PC: Feb 25 - 06:00 AM UTC+7

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

UTC+8:

PC: Feb 25 - 07:00 AM UTC+8

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Korea Standard Time:

PC: Feb 25 - 08:00 AM KST

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Japan Standard Time:

PC: Feb 25 - 08:00 AM JST

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Australian Eastern Daylight Time:

PC: Feb 25 - 10:00 AM AEDT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

New Zealand Daylight Time:

PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 PM NZDT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

If you somehow live in a time zone that somehow wasn't covered in that extensive list above, you can find a handy time zone converter at savvytime.com. Preloading on PC will go live 48 hours before the unlock times on Steam.

We've got the full PC system requirements here, so you see exactly what sort of PC you'll need to play the game, and you'll also want to ensure your video drivers are up to date too. To get a better idea of what you can expect from the game itself, be sure to have a look at our latest pre-release preview.