E3 2011: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim video interview - "consoles are our lead skew"

[bcvideo id="981770470001"]

Health-warning: this video interview with Craig Lafferty - Skyrim's lead producer - was conducted by a multi-platform journalist out in LA. It's only fair to say that in an attempt to quell the hand-wringing and teeth-gnashing that might be a natural reaction to hearing the RPG developer begin by explaining that Bethesda have used the consoles as their 'lead skew' for the next title in the series that birthed Morrowind and Oblivion. Lafferty moves on to explain that he and his team are fans of Apple - particularly, their efforts in the field of UI simplification and broadening the user-pool to a wider audience.

All these things are sort-of anathema to hardcore PC RPG-ers, I know. But yank yourself back from the precipice for a second and remember Skyrim's still looking really good , and will take as long to finish as the PC RPG classics of yore. And, as Lafferty says in the interview, Bethesda are "still really big on the 'go where you want', play how you want from the very beginning", as the trailer , and Tom's analysis proves.