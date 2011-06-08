E3 2011: Skyrim's main quest 30 hours long. Additional content "two to three hundred" more

Bethesda have been discussing the length of Skyrim at E3.

Lead Producer on Skyrim, Craig Lafferty went into detail about how long the upcoming RPG will take for you to complete. Don't worry - it's a long, long time.

Talking to Tim Clark, reporting for CVG , he said: "We estimate the main quests take you about 30 hours or so. And the additional content - we haven't played it all yet - but I'd guess two to three hundred hours of gameplay there.

"That's one thing we haven't scaled back on. We keep going bigger crazier. More and more content and dungeons."

We've just gone hands-on with the Elder Scrolls. You can read our trailer analysis here , and grab yourself a nice wallpaper from the newest screenshots .