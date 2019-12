Earlier tonight I talked a bit about what we saw in the 7 minute demo Bethesda gave to Spike TV. Now there's a 14 minute presentation - with about 7 minutes of overlap - on G4. It shows the in-game interface - including the gorgeous in-engine map - and some hot man-on-horse action. I mean literally, he's on a horse.

Anyone else notice the G4 presenters ask the same questions at the same points as the Spike guys, where the footage overlaps?