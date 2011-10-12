Dragon Age 2: Mark of the Assassin launch trailer throws knives in your face

[VAMS id="0ha6BztQF1d63"]

Dragon Age 2: Mark of the Assassin , is out, and it brings with it this acrobatic launch trailer. Mark of the Assassin is the second piece of DLC for Dragon Age 2, and stars actress Felicia Day as Tallis, an elven assassin, who is seen here leaping, stabbing and... kissing Hawke? It certainly appears so, although the trailer cuts away before we see any smooching.

There's also some more shots of those wyvern riding conquistadors Tom S was so impressed by. You can get Mark of the Assassin from the Bioware website for 800 Bioware points, or £6.19 in sensible money.