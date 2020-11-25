Ehroar is a member of Clan Redeem, and has won multiple world's first raid titles. He specializes in making cracked builds that use mods and Exotics in cool ways.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light's new Stasis power has three main functions: freezing, shattering, and slowing. If Warlocks are all about freezing, Titans focus on shattering, then it's the Hunter who excels at slowing down the battle. The new Revenant subclass comes loaded with multiple ways to stop enemies in their tracks. Here's a build that takes full advantage of everything the Revenant has to offer.

As with our Titan and Warlock builds, the first thing you need to do is finish the main Beyond Light campaign to unlock the Revenant subclass. Once done, there are multiple questlines you can grab from the Exo Stranger to fully unlock all the Aspects and Fragments for the subclass. These will be vital part of how the Revenant plays.

Once you have your Revenant, along with all the unlocks available, it's time to gear up for the absurd build shown in the video above. Below is a list of the weapons, armor and mods you'll need. If you're missing any of the mods from previous seasons, you can check the Gunsmith each day until his rotating stock has what you need.

Subclass: Revenant

Grenade: Dusklight Grenade

This is the grenade type that pulls enemies in, slows them and eventually freezes them if they can not escape. From the Born In Darkness quest from The Stranger.

Class Ability: Gambler’s Dodge

This dodge ability grants a full melee charge back when you dodge near an enemy.

Aspect

We can now get both Aspects! The two for Revenant are Shatterdive and Winter’s Shroud. The important one for this build is Winter’s Shroud, which will slow enemies when we dodge.

Fragments

Once you have finished the Aspect of Control quest, return to The Stranger to pick up two Fragment quests weekly. After three weeks you will have all six unlocked. On Revenant we are limited to choosing two. We will be using Whisper of Durance and Whisper of Refraction. The first increases the duration of slow abilities. The second gives dodge energy back when you kill slowed or frozen enemies.

Exotic Weapon: The Lament

We will be using the new exotic sword. It's really good for bosses. Here's a guide explaining how to get it.

Kinetic Weapon

You can use any kinetic primary of choice. I’m using the new sidearm, High Albedo, which can be farmed from Variks.

Energy Weapon: Deafening Whisper

This is a new Season of the Hunt grenade launcher. Find it by using the new Cryptolith Lure and doing Wrathborn Hunts. The key perk we're aiming to roll on this is Wellspring. Again, here's a guide.

Exotic Armor: The Bombardiers

These boots are a random drop, but can be farmed from Legendary Lost Sectors when the daily rotation is leg armor.

Mods

Blast Radius: Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating multiple combatants with Grenade Launchers and Rocket Launchers.

Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating multiple combatants with Grenade Launchers and Rocket Launchers. Stacks on Stacks: Gain an extra stack of Charged with Light for every stack you gain.

Gain an extra stack of Charged with Light for every stack you gain. Supercharged: You can have 2 additional stacks of Charged with Light, up to a maximum of 5.

You can have 2 additional stacks of Charged with Light, up to a maximum of 5. Heavy Handed: While Charged with Light, regain half of your melee energy when you use a charged melee ability, consuming one stack of Charged with Light.

While Charged with Light, regain half of your melee energy when you use a charged melee ability, consuming one stack of Charged with Light. Protective Light: While Charged with Light, you gain significant damage resistance against combatants when your shields are destroyed. This effect consumes all stacks of Charged with Light. The more stacks consumed, the longer the damage resistance lasts.

This build is all about slowing your enemies. First use your dodge to slow nearby enemies thanks to the Winter's Shroud Aspect. As you dodge, The Bombardiers will leave behind an explosive that shoots up into the air. Since all enemies are stuck in place, they will all die to the explosion. Thanks to the Whisper of Reflection Fragment, those kills will return dodge energy. You can expect to get around 60-70% of your dodge back from this combo alone.

From there, simply use a Deafening Whisper with the Wellspring perk to receive the final chunk of your dodge. This will also give you stacks of Charged with Light, which will return half of your melee charge when used. Plus, every time you dodge you'll also get one entire melee charge back. So infinite dodges and melee attacks, slowing everything that dares cross your path.