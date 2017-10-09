Divinity: Original Sin 2 has 'at least one big surprise' for players in coming months

Larian Studios' Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a wonderful fantasy role-player that is fast becoming my own game of the year. A huge patch landed last week, and, at the time of writing, its Steam Workshop page boats upwards of 700 mods—adding extra mileage to an already massive game.

Studio founder Swen Vincke reckons D:OS 2 will grow further still in the coming months, with promise of "at least one big surprise" into the future.

"What I really hope is that we're going to see adventures appear," says Vincke when asked what he'd like to see from the game's thriving modding community. Pre-release, Larian invited a number of prevalent modders of the previous game into its office to craft new mods for its latest. They were given a week, so says Vincke, and came up with some pretty neat creations.

"Somebody made the Noisy Crypt, that was one of the guys that came here, he made a 40-minute adventure," Vincke continues. "I hope we're going to see more and more of those come up because I really want adventures that we can play in co-op where I actually don't know what the story is. That would please me tremendously. But again there's already loads of really cool stuff in there. We have a couple of things that are in the works but we'll only announce them when we're ready. There's stuff coming, for sure."

Given the success Divinity: Original Sin 2 has enjoyed so far, I ask Vincke what's next for the series. It's early days yet, but might we expect a Divinity: Original Sin 3, 4, or 5?

"[Laughs] We have a couple of surprises planned," replies Vincke. "But we're going to work on the patch just now, then we're going to work in silence for a little bit so that we can get our shit together and then… yeah, I'm pretty sure there will be at least one big surprise in there."

