Dishonored: Knife of Dunwall DLC achievements revealed

Dishonored's first major story DLC, Knife of Dunwall, is just under a week away. Steam has updated our install directories with about 700 megs of Daud, and with it has come the names and descriptions of all of the add-on's new achievements. Note that these do contain spoilers, so read with caution.
Just Business
Get the information you need from the Rothwild Slaughterhouse
Missing Pieces
Meet with Thalia Timsh, the Barrister's Niece
Well Connected
Purchase all of the Favors in The Knife of Dunwall
No Regrets
Complete The Knife of Dunwall in High Chaos
Redemptive Path
Complete The Knife of Dunwall in Low Chaos
Whisper Ways
Complete The Knife of Dunwall without alerting anyone
Cleaner Hands
Complete The Knife of Dunwall without killing anyone
Rats and Ashes
Attach an arc mine to a rat, resulting in a kill
Message from the Empress
Perform a drop assassination from atop the Empress statue in The Knife of Dunwall
Stone Cold Heart
Speak with the statue of Delilah Copperspoon in Timsh's estate
This confirms that Knife of Dunwall will include the original campaign's chaos system, and therefore, presumably, multiple endings. It looks like those of you who thought you were safe on your Ghost/Clean Hands high horses have some more work cut out for you. If the wait is just too much, remember to check out our meaty preview of Knife of Dunwall from last month.