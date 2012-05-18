Popular

Diablo 3 secret level uncovered

Diablo 3 Whimsyshire Entrance

Update: We've moved the screenshot of the level below the fold. Click through to see it!

Players have discovered the rumoured Diablo 3 secret level only a few days after the game's release. It's called Whimsyshire, and it's a playful poke in the ribs for anyone who accused the game of being too colourful back when its art style was originally unveiled. Whimsyshire is a neon-green children's cartoon complete with rainbows and playful little happy clouds. Hooray!

The portal to Whimsyshire is a glowing rainbow crevasse that can be unlocked during Act 1 of the game, provided that you've collected the right ingredients from elsewhere. Enemies range from ponies to Cuddle Bears, but don't be fooled: it's equivalent to an Act 4 dungeon and it'll turn your fresh character into a brightly-coloured smear without a second thought.

You can find a guide to opening Whimsyshire over at Diablowiki.net . Be warned, though: the steps cover all four acts, and contain spoilers. Whimsyshire isn't going anywhere: come back when you've finished your first run through the campaign.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
