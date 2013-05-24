Destiny on PC still uncertain, Bungie writer says

The arrival of Bungie's upcoming online shooter Destiny on the PC remains an open question, according to a new IGN interview with Bungie writer and community relations manager Eric Osborne. The Halo developer has already announced the future release of the sci-fi title for PS3 and PS4 as well as the Xbox 360 and Xbox One , but apparently no decision has been made—yet—about bringing the first-person shooter to a fifth platform.

Much like the mysterious setting of its new game, Osborne said Bungie intends to answer that question "in the future," according to IGN. "We haven't said yes, and we haven't said no," he said. "The more platforms we take on, the more work it ultimately becomes, and what we don't want is to compromise the core experience on any platforms. We have a lot of people who play on PCs. We have a lot of appetite to build that experience."

I'm always interested in new shooters, especially those that the developers claim are pushing in innovative directions in terms of gameplay and multiplayer connectivity. Of course, with PC-only games like Hawken , Planetside 2 , MechWarrior Online , and Blacklight: Retribution , our platform does have its own share of futuristic, war-torn worlds to explore. But if Destiny is destined for PC, we can certainly make room for another in the pool.

Hat tip, vg247 .