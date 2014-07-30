Deep Silver acquires Homefront from Crytek, sequel development to continue at new studio

Deep Silver has announced that it has acquired the Homefront property from Crytek, including the recently-announced Homefront: The Revolution , which will be completed at its new "Dambuster Studios."

The source of Crytek's recently-announced new capital appears to have been revealed as Deep Silver, the proud new owner of all things Homefront . "We are thrilled to see another great IP joining the Deep Silver universe," Koch Media Group CE Dr. Klemens Kundratitz said in a statement. "We strongly believe in the potential of Homefront: The Revolution and trust in the new team to continue the path they have been walking in the last years."

The game will be finished by Deep Silver Dambuster, a new addition to Koch Media's studio lineup. Deep Silver declined to comment on whether it's actually a new studio or if Crytek UK has also been acquired and renamed, saying that it's still in the process of setting things up.