Dead Cells is getting a Custom Mode before end of the year

Dead Cells, one of the best action platformers on PC, has now been out for more than a month, giving the team time to go to the pub, hang out on a beach, and play games that aren't Dead Cells for a change—so they said in a new dev update. They also shared their plans for post-launch content, starting with a new game mode called Custom Mode, which will arrive in the game's beta test branch in late October or early November.

Custom Mode will give you more control over the game, "really giving you the ability to make 'your' Dead Cells". You'll be able to ban unlocked weapons from the loot table, for instance, or choose your starting gear. The team promise that "many other modifications" will also be possible.

In the same update, the devs will balance items, fix bugs, add some polish and improve mod support, they said.

After that, they will begin working on the game's first free DLC, which will be "focused on new playable content". They don't yet have an ETA, but they teased the below screenshots that give an idea of what's in store:

Looking even further ahead, the team want to gather feedback about how players want Dead Cells to change. "What do you guys think about paid DLC? Would you prefer regular light updates or more packaged, themed ones? More playable content in the vein of what’s already existing or exploring new ways to play the game through different modes? Everything is on the table...let us know what you want to see," they said.

You can read the full post here.