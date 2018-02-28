David Lynch Teaches Typing is exactly what it sounds like

I spend the majority of my time at a keyboard, so I've always thought of keyboarding as my most practical middle school elective. Now, I'm convinced, because if I hadn't taken that class I may well have never played David Lynch Teaches Typing, a short, free typing game available on Itch courtesy of developer Rhino Stew.

If, like me, you're a culturally tone-deaf millennial, just know that David Lynch is famous for writing and directing such works as Twin Peaks and Eraserhead, to say nothing of his fabulous hair. You might think that would make him overqualified as a typing instructor, but after playing through his keyboard course, I find myself hard-pressed to argue with his teachings.

The opening lessons will take you right back to your first computer. It all starts with the home row: put your left index finger on F, and your right index finger on J. Easy. Next, use your left pinky to hold A and sever reality.

Ok, maybe I should have taken the advanced placement class.

You can download the 'trial version' of David Lynch Teaches Typing here. Just download it, extract it, and run the application. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'll be in the bathtub clapping my hands.