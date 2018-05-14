Cliff Bleszinski closes Boss Key Productions

With the failure of the arena shooter LawBreakers behind it and Radical Heights apparently unable to gain a sizable enough playerbase, Cliff Bleszinski has announced that Boss Key Productions is being closed.

"Four years ago I set out to make a world-class videogame studio and I hired some of the best talent in the videogame industry. They worked tirelessly to produce quality products and, while we had our ups and downs, I'd like to think we had fun doing it," Bleszinski wrote.

"LawBreakers was a great game that unfortunately failed to gain traction, and, in a last-ditch attempt we scrambled to do our take on the huge battle royale genre with Radical Heights which was well received, however, it was too little too late."

Bleszinski said he hopes to make another new game someday, but for now he's going to "take some time off and reflect."

"To those of you who supported myself and the studio these last four years, thank you from the bottom of my heart," he wrote.

The Radical Heights servers will remain online "for the near future." Bleszinski's full statement is below.