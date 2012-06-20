Popular

Civilization V: The Celtic Chronicle, part 1 (4000 B.C. to 1150 B.C.)



My friends! Gather 'round the fire and prepare to hear an epic tale that spans the entirety of human history! Over the next few weeks, I will be chronicling the progress of my Celtic civilization in Civ V's new Gods & Kings expansion— a new entry every Wednesday. It is sure to be a tale of warfare, betrayal, alliances, and going bankrupt because I built too many freaking land improvements again. Pay attention. This will be on the mid-term.

