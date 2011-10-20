Cities XL 2012 trailer shows stunning natural beauty replaced with dense urban planning

Cities XL 2012's launch trailer for today's release offers some beautiful vistas and gorgeous skylines. I'm not even sure I need it to be much of a game, provided I can just play around with building my perfect megalopolis.

Still, am I the only one slightly disconcerted by all these lovely river valleys, meadows, and mountains being paved over with highways and high-rises? When I look at gorgeous natural landscapes, I never think, "This would look better with more commercial zoning and highways."

Perhaps that will be how I challenge myself now that Cities XL 2012 is out : building cities that complement their environment. I will be the Frank Lloyd Wright of urban zoning.