Popular

Cities: Skylines devs give commitment to modding support

By

Cities Skylines 1

I imagine it's pretty easy to appeal to city building fans in this post-SimCity world. All you'd need to do is tell people how much you're not SimCity. Offline support? Sure, you'd say, rolling your eyes at games that didn't offer such a basic feature at launch. Big cities? Of course, you'd reassure, your tone making it clear that to do otherwise would be inconceivable. Day-one mod support? Absolutely, you'd half-smile, presenting a video you'd prepared on just that subject.

Coincidentally, the creators of Cities: Skylines have prepared this video on just that subject.

If you'd like a run-down of what exactly that modding support allows, you can see Colossal Order's guide here. So far, it's mostly asset and map editing, as well as a "presently minimalistic" modding API. According to the wiki page, "available features will evolve alongside user wishes in the future."

Cities: Skylines is due out 10 March.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments