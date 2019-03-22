Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 has bitten Chris Avellone

Chris Avellone, occasional human stretch goal and that guy who writes for all the RPGs you like, has confirmed that he has worked on Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2. He gets around, as he's also writing for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and System Shock, plus he's the narrative designer for Dying Light 2.

#Bloodlines2 This announcement makes my fangs happy – and I’m honored I got the opportunity to work on it. pic.twitter.com/YvTOjzcgbQMarch 22, 2019

"Blood almost shot out my nose when I got the call to ask if I'd help write for it," he wrote on Twitter. Unfortunately, fans weren't able to get him to give up the game's secrets, try as they might, but I'm taking this as unofficial confirmation that the Malkavians (obviously the best vampire clan) are in the game. I mean c'mon, we've got to be able to join the Malkavians.

Wacky? They are the sanest of the bunchMarch 22, 2019

While Avellone is involved, original Bloodlines writer and designer Brian Mitsoda is the narrative lead. "Brian writes amazing characters," said Avellone. "Even when they're 'just' stop signs... and that should be recognized." The pair have run in the same circles for years, with Mitsoda joining Obsidian after Bloodlines developer Trokia was shut down.

Dishonored 2 and Void Bastard writer Cara Ellison confirmed that she's working on Bloodlines 2, as well. In another life, Ellison wrote about games rather than for them, including for PC Gamer.

We'll be able to play what they've been working on when Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 launches next year.