Change your passwords! QuakeCon forums hacked

Blue's News are reporting that the old QuakeCon forum site has been hacked, with username and password data compromised.

In a story posted on the QuakeCon website , the admin write: "In recent days, a hacker carried out an unlawful intrusion of the old forums.quakecon.org site, compromising usernames and passwords. While we have taken appropriate steps to protect the new forums from attack, we recommend anyone using their old credentials on another site to change their passwords immediately.

We regret any inconvenience this may have caused, and suggest you migrate to the new forums — which will be live shortly — to discuss QuakeCon 2011."

It is advised if you ever used your QuakeCon username or password for another website that you take steps to change them to help protect yourself against intrusive action.