Champions Online free-to-play launch dated

It's time to bring out the Lycra and brush up on your eye lasers. Superhero MMO, Champions Online, will be free-to-play on January 25th, meaning we get to rid the world of evil and injustice without having to pay a penny.

There are a few limitations when playing for free. You'll be restricted to a number of character archetypes, with pre-ordained sets of powers, when creating your superhero. Paying members will be able to mix and match the abilities.

The good news is there's no level cap and all of the areas in the game can be accessed, barring the additional adventure pack scenarios. Those can be bought from the C-Store, which will also sell costume pieces and items as microtransactions. It will also still be possible to subscribe to the game as a gold member. This unlocks more character and costume slots.

For more information about the free-to-play version of the game, check out the official Champions Online site.