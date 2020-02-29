Call of Duty zombies mode director Jason Blundell leaves Treyarch

In a note posted to Treyarch Studios' Twitter account, co-studio head and zombies mode director Jason Blundell has announced his departure. "After thirteen fantastic, action-packed years," he writes, "I am moving on from Treyarch. During my time at the studio I've been privileged to work on a variety of projects, wearing many hats along the way, with my time on the Zombies team proving to be quite special."

We wish to thank Jason for his many contributions to Treyarch. We've enjoyed our journey together and wish him the very best going forward!

Blundell acted as producer on Call of Duty 3, but became associated with the zombies mode after directing two maps for its Black Ops 2 incarnation. He served as director for both the zombies and campaign modes in Black Ops 3, and directed zombies mode in Black Ops 4 (which did not have a campaign mode). He's been co-head of the studio since late 2016.

According to reports, Treyarch are working on Black Ops 5 for a 2020 release following problems with a Call of Duty game developed by Raven, previously planned for this year.