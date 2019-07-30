Popular

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will give you a tank for your killstreak

And let you dress up like one.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward's rebooted FPS, will be bringing back killstreaks, along with rewards for the most murderous players. The feature's return was teased on Twitter, and we got a first look at what players with lots of consecutive kills get to play with. 

Killstreak rewards include a care package with the Juggernaut assault gear, turning you into a walking tank; an actual tank, boasting a .50 cal machine gun; and nasty white phosphorus, which blinds and burns enemies. 

On Thursday, August 1, you'll be able to watch the multiplayer premiere on Twitch. Infinity Ward has said it's bringing back classic multiplayer but with new co-op shenanigans. There's also a 2v2 mode called Gunfight, featuring two teams with random loadouts, tiny maps and rule changes every 40 seconds. 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is due out on October 25. 

