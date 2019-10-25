These Call of Duty: Modern Warfare killstreaks will help you dominate the battlefield

What are the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare killstreaks? The new Modern Warfare brings back various multiplayer mechanics that veterans of the series know and love. One of the standouts is killstreaks: with a succession of kills without dying, you're rewarded with radars, airstrikes, and more to turn a few kills into dozens.

Along with some all-time favourites, there are new additions being added to the roster, including the controversial white phosphorus and a suit that looks like a power armor from Fallout. Reaching the required body count is challenging, but the rewards are worth the effort. The UAV and Counter UAV, for example, are essential, and calling in armor can turn the tide of an even deathmatch. I recommend you pay attention to your options and plan accordingly before heading into multiplayer. Here are all the killstreak rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare killstreak rewards

3 kills

Personal Radar: Escort drone that enables the radar for the owner, and pings nearby enemies.

4 kills

Counter UAV: A drone that constantly emits a scrambling signal, disabling enemy mini maps and incrementally disrupting their senses the close they get to it.

A drone that constantly emits a scrambling signal, disabling enemy mini maps and incrementally disrupting their senses the close they get to it. UAV: UAV recon ship that enables the map for all allies, and reveals enemy locations.

UAV recon ship that enables the map for all allies, and reveals enemy locations. Care Package: Call in a random killstreak care package for your location.

5 kills

Cluster strike: Signal for a number of cluster mortars to hit the designated location.

Signal for a number of cluster mortars to hit the designated location. Cruise Missile: Control a long-range cruise missile with boost capabilities.

Control a long-range cruise missile with boost capabilities. Precision Airstrike: Call in twin jets for a precision strike along the best available path.

7 kills

Wheelson: Remote controlled UGV with a powerful airburst turret.

Remote controlled UGV with a powerful airburst turret. Infantry Assault Vehicle: A manned light infantry vehicle with a .50 cal machine gun on top.

8 kills

Emergency Airdrop: Call in 3 random killstreak care packages for your location.

Call in 3 random killstreak care packages for your location. Vtol Jet: Releases an initial missile barrage before guarding a location of the player’s choice.

10 kills

Chopper Gunner: Control an assault chopper armed with a turret and air to land missiles.

Control an assault chopper armed with a turret and air to land missiles. White Phosphorus: Cover the battlefield with white smoke flare canisters that will disorient the enemy, and burn any that wander too close.

11 kills

Support Helo: Call in a heavy assault helo with twin turrets to patrol the map.

12 kills

Gunship: Heavy assault gunship with three types of armaments.

Heavy assault gunship with three types of armaments. Advanced UAV: Orbital UAV that reveals the enemy's direction on the mini-map.

18 kills