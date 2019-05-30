Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have cross-platform play and no season pass

It's official: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been confirmed as a "re-imagining" of the Modern Warfare series rather than a sequel with a 4 after it. And the rebooted Modern Warfare is bringing a few welcome surprises along with it, like cross-platform play and—prepare your fainting couch—no season pass.

"With the launch of Modern Warfare, the team is taking steps to unite the community. First, the team plans for Modern Warfare to be played together across PC and console through cross-play support," reads an official statement mailed to PC Gamer.

"Also, the team is eliminating the traditional season pass, so that they can deliver more free maps and content as well as post-launch events to all players."

And, in addition to a singleplayer campaign and several multiplayer modes (we've heard nothing about battle royale, so don't ask), Modern Warfare will also feature "an all-new cooperative play mode, featuring a collection of strategic co-op missions" that will be accessible to all skill levels, according to a fact sheet sent to PC Gamer from Activision.

Like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Modern Warfare will be available exclusively on Battle.net. I got a look at the campaign a couple of weeks ago at Infinity Ward's studio in Southern California, and you can read my impressions of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare singleplayer campaign here. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled to release on October 25.