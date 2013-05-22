Call of Duty: Ghosts screenshot analysis: special forces, jungles, random armchairs and frightened fish

Here's a US soldier (thanks, handy arm-flag) stalking through some reeds. The fancy fond-dew and the even curves of the character model are the only indications that it's a next-gen shot. The new pictures don't show anything we haven't seen in Arma 3, Crysis 3 and Battlefield 3, but this is a big step forward for Call of Duty.

The gear looks like a beefed up version of the US army's off-again on-again Land Warrior future soldier project, which integrates GPS positioning and networked infantry comms with fancy features like weapon-mounted cameras that let soldiers see and shoot around corners. The similarities are obvious, but it's hard to see whether the Call of Duty soldier is wearing the headgear that delivers the system's HUD element and, given the tech in that massive backpack, his gun is surprisingly bare (apart from the patterning - gun camo confirmed!), lacking the elaborate sights and underslung gear you might expect on a Call of Duty weapon.

CoD: Ghosts is set in the near future in the wake of a mystery catastrophe that puts the world's military forces on the back foot. Perhaps a scarcity of resources is what's stopping this soldier going full Ghost Recon. He's carrying what looks like high-calibur ammunition on his back, but he and his pal in the next few shots aren't carrying anything that can use it, suggesting there's a heavy weapon squaddie we haven't seen yet, they're expecting to put it to use when they reach the objective, or they like lugging around heavy bullets for the exercise.