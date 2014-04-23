Call of Duty: Ghosts patch adds Chaos mode to Extinction

The Call of Duty series has become somewhat infamous for hiding the bulk of its additional content inside paid-for DLC. A new PC patch for Call of Duty: Ghosts contains the rare bonus of a new, and entirely free, game mode. Chaos has been added to Extinction co-op multiplayer, providing a variation of the game type last seen as part of Modern Warfare 3's Spec-Ops mode.
In it, players battle never-ending waves of enemies. So far, so every co-op mode released since Gears of War, but the twist comes in the additional bonuses. By chaining together kills, players unlock power-ups to help them battle on. It certainly sounds like a chaotic variant of Extinction. As opposed to the orderly, subdued extinctions we're so used to.
Want to see a big ol' dump of patch notes? You're in luck:
Weapon Balance
- MTAR-X: Reduced head-shot damage multiplier.
eSports
- Restrict DLC weapons for clan v clan & esports mode.
Anti-Cheat
- Fixes dock exploit area in Whiteout.
- Fixed map exploit on Freight so deployable boxes no longer stick to the gate.
- Fixed map exploit on Warhawk so deployables no longer stick to the fence.
- Overall anti-cheat improvements.
Additional Fixes
- Adjusted Domination spawn logic to make it less likely for defenders to spawn near a flag if it is being captured.
- Fix for 4096 error.
- Fix for wiretap perk to work properly in Hardcore modes.
- Fixed issue that classified non-sliding kills as sliding kills if the user died mid-slide.
- Fix to default killstreak highlight to last one selected.
- Fixed issue that allowed the user to navigate menus while accepting a clan invite.
- Fixed flare audio after player leaves helo gunner.
- Fixed hardcore audio alias for kill confirmed.
- Added proper friendly alias for blitz friendly scoring.
- Fix to properly show a popup dialog if a user tries to join on someone from the recently met player list that is a blocked user.
- Added killcam for Night Owl deaths.
- Fixed character scene offset causing misalignment of some characters.
New Features
- "Chaos Mode" for Extinction.
Extinction
- Stability and performance improvements.
- Fixed challenges that were providing more than one skill point.
- Casual mode does not write to leaderboards.
- Fixed issue where player models could appear stuck when taking large amounts of damage at once.
- Improvements to drill placement logic.
- Armor is now invulnerable when the Tank Class skill is active.
Nightfall
- Late joining, spectating and players in Last Stand will now be teleported to the final Breeder fight if triggered without them.
- Fixed case where players could prevent the Breeder from spawning on Nightfall.
Mayday
- Improved alien navigation and pathing.
- Improved wall and ceiling navigation for aliens.
- Updated Kraken smash and cool down logic.
- Fixed ingredient issue where some combinations prevented creation.
- Fixed cases where players could not turn a Rhino into a pet when using a Relic.
- Improvements to clipping to prevent players from getting to undesirable locations.
- Improvements to the Tesla Traps behavior.
- Improved clipping to prevent players from placing the drill in undesirable locations.
- MAAWS stability and tracking improvements.
- Drill cannot be removed from the Drillbot after being placed.
- Replaced the Drill waypoint icon after completing the defend from afar sequence.
- Late joining, spectating players and players in Last Stand will now be teleported to the Kraken fight if triggered without them.
- Improvements to pillage locations.
- Deployed items in the lower portion of the ship are removed allowing for new item placement on the top deck of Mayday.
- Friendly Seeder Turrets no longer prevent the gas sequence from triggering.
- Intel audio snippets now play in game after being collected.
- EMP effect from the Kraken no longer impacts skill point menu access.
- Fixed crafting scoring exploit where players would mistakenly receive funds when canceling crafting.
PC Specific Update
- Fixed rare crash.
- Fixed invites not being processed properly during a loading screen in Multiplayer.
- Fix to return user to the barracks after leaving clan through clan details.
The patch is out now for PC, and will download automatically through Steam.
