Call of Duty: Ghosts patch adds Chaos mode to Extinction

The Call of Duty series has become somewhat infamous for hiding the bulk of its additional content inside paid-for DLC. A new PC patch for Call of Duty: Ghosts contains the rare bonus of a new, and entirely free, game mode. Chaos has been added to Extinction co-op multiplayer, providing a variation of the game type last seen as part of Modern Warfare 3's Spec-Ops mode.

In it, players battle never-ending waves of enemies. So far, so every co-op mode released since Gears of War, but the twist comes in the additional bonuses. By chaining together kills, players unlock power-ups to help them battle on. It certainly sounds like a chaotic variant of Extinction. As opposed to the orderly, subdued extinctions we're so used to.

Want to see a big ol' dump of patch notes? You're in luck:

Weapon Balance



MTAR-X: Reduced head-shot damage multiplier.

eSports



Restrict DLC weapons for clan v clan & esports mode.

Anti-Cheat



Fixes dock exploit area in Whiteout.

Fixed map exploit on Freight so deployable boxes no longer stick to the gate.

Fixed map exploit on Warhawk so deployables no longer stick to the fence.

Overall anti-cheat improvements.

Additional Fixes



Adjusted Domination spawn logic to make it less likely for defenders to spawn near a flag if it is being captured.

Fix for 4096 error.

Fix for wiretap perk to work properly in Hardcore modes.

Fixed issue that classified non-sliding kills as sliding kills if the user died mid-slide.

Fix to default killstreak highlight to last one selected.

Fixed issue that allowed the user to navigate menus while accepting a clan invite.

Fixed flare audio after player leaves helo gunner.

Fixed hardcore audio alias for kill confirmed.

Added proper friendly alias for blitz friendly scoring.

Fix to properly show a popup dialog if a user tries to join on someone from the recently met player list that is a blocked user.

Added killcam for Night Owl deaths.

Fixed character scene offset causing misalignment of some characters.

New Features



"Chaos Mode" for Extinction.

Extinction



Stability and performance improvements.

Fixed challenges that were providing more than one skill point.

Casual mode does not write to leaderboards.

Fixed issue where player models could appear stuck when taking large amounts of damage at once.

Improvements to drill placement logic.

Armor is now invulnerable when the Tank Class skill is active.

Nightfall



Late joining, spectating and players in Last Stand will now be teleported to the final Breeder fight if triggered without them.

Fixed case where players could prevent the Breeder from spawning on Nightfall.

Mayday



Improved alien navigation and pathing.

Improved wall and ceiling navigation for aliens.

Updated Kraken smash and cool down logic.

Fixed ingredient issue where some combinations prevented creation.

Fixed cases where players could not turn a Rhino into a pet when using a Relic.

Improvements to clipping to prevent players from getting to undesirable locations.

Improvements to the Tesla Traps behavior.

Improved clipping to prevent players from placing the drill in undesirable locations.

MAAWS stability and tracking improvements.

Drill cannot be removed from the Drillbot after being placed.

Replaced the Drill waypoint icon after completing the defend from afar sequence.

Late joining, spectating players and players in Last Stand will now be teleported to the Kraken fight if triggered without them.

Improvements to pillage locations.

Deployed items in the lower portion of the ship are removed allowing for new item placement on the top deck of Mayday.

Friendly Seeder Turrets no longer prevent the gas sequence from triggering.

Intel audio snippets now play in game after being collected.

EMP effect from the Kraken no longer impacts skill point menu access.

Fixed crafting scoring exploit where players would mistakenly receive funds when canceling crafting.

PC Specific Update



Fixed rare crash.

Fixed invites not being processed properly during a loading screen in Multiplayer.

Fix to return user to the barracks after leaving clan through clan details.

The patch is out now for PC, and will download automatically through Steam.

Ta, CVG .