Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be on Battle.net, not Steam

Much of what we say in today's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal event, including Zombies, battle royale, and the absence of a single-player campaign, was expected. But Treyarch did drop one big surprise: The PC version of the game will be released exclusively on Battle.net.

"Those of us at Blizzard have been friends with Treyarch for many, many years. When it came to working on Overwatch, we consulted with Treyarch on a number of features," Blizzard's Jeff Kaplan said. "With all the features of Battle.net, I think it's going to be pretty amazing what Black Ops 4 is going to have to offer."

Black Ops 4 will be fully integrated with all of Battle.net's social features, including friends lists and the ability to talk to other players across other Battle.net games. The PC version will also support 4K resolutions and HDR, ultrawide monitors, and uncapped framerates—and yes, there will be dedicated server support.

Black Ops 4 will be the first Call of Duty game released on Blizzard's digital platform, and Activision confirmed that it will be there exclusively—it will not be released on Steam. Much of what was revealed during today's event, despite Treyarch's self-professed affinity for risk-taking, was entirely expected, but not releasing a Call of Duty game on Steam? That's a bold move.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be out on October 12.