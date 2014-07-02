Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare trailer wants us to appreciate Kevin Spacey's face

If you're a fan of Kevin Spacey this video will please you. It features Kevin Spacey standing around looking morose in a motion capture studio for the blockbuster action video game Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Unfortunately the footage is brief, but thankfully it's on the internet so you can rewind.

According to Christopher Stone, animation director at Sledgehammer Games, the studio is "shooting with a whole new performance capture technology" which can capture the "expressions and muscles shapes" on each character's face. So rest assured Kevin Spacey will look more like Kevin Spacey than ever before when he appears in Advanced Warfare.

The video also focuses on the exoskeleton, and the way it will change the player movement in order that people can feel more "bad ass". Check it out below:

Sledgehammer and Activision have rolled out a bunch of these promotional videos, and they do a reasonable job of describing how Advanced Warfare will differ from its predecessors. This one focuses on future tech and exoskeletons , while this one talks specifically about the game's single player campaign . The game releases November 4.