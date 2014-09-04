Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare video details new multiplayer features

They say it every year, but Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare looks like it will bring the first meaningful change to the series since Modern Warfare. The below multiplayer gameplay video offers a "deep dive" on how the new exoskeletons and customisation options will affect the final game, as well as the new Air Drop mechanic, which looks like Sledgehammer's olive branch to loot addicts.

The exoskeletons do look cool, but if you're resistant to change you'll be able to play exoskeleton-free . Oh yeah, and there are tsunamis too. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare releases November 3.