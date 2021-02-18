Bungie wants to expand Destiny 2 into 'additional media'

Destiny 2 studio Bungie is taking some big steps toward the future, including an "extensive expansion" to its headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, the opening of its first-ever international office in Amsterdam, new additions to its board of directors, and—this is the part we really care about—plans to expand Destiny into "additional media." On top of all that, it's also still planning to release at least one new, non-Destiny game sometime within the next four years.

"The past several years have been a time of tremendous growth and opportunity for Bungie," CEO Pete Parsons said. "We are home to some of the brightest and best talent in the industry, and we look forward to expanding upon both our talent pool this year and increasing the resources to support them."

The expansion of Bungie's home office will more than double its size, which will help it to "increase the commitment to the long-term development of Destiny 2, tell new stories in the Destiny Universe, and create entirely new worlds in to-be-announced IPs."

Pursuing that goal will also see some shifts in Destiny leadership: Destiny Universe vice president Mark Noseworthy and executive creative producer Luke Smith have been appointed "to oversee and prepare for the expansion of the Destiny Universe into additional media," suggesting that Bungie could be looking to expand into movies or television. (Hey, everyone else is doing it.)

Bungie also recommitted to its plan, first mentioned by Parsons in 2019, to have at least one non-Destiny game operating by 2025.

"Bungie has appointed Jonny Ebbert (Chief Creative Officer) and Zach Russell (General Manager, Incubation) to build and drive the creative vision and foundation for Bungie's future worlds alongside the next generation of leaders at Bungie, with plans to bring at least one new IP to market before 2025," the update says. "Jason Jones (Chief Vision Officer) takes on a talent-facing role to help Bungie's top creative leadership unlock their full potential at the company."

Destiny is an ongoing hit and if the Mandalorian can have a successful television show then there's no reason the Guardian can't, but it's that promise of "new IP" that I'm looking forward to. For all practical purposes, Bungie has made two games over the past two decades—Halo and Destiny—and I'm honestly curious what's going to happen when it decides to spread its creative wings a little further.