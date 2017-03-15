BlizzCon 2017 tickets go on sale in April

Blizzard has announced that the 2017 edition of BlizzCon, the fan con(vention) about all things Blizz(ard), will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center on November 3-4, 2017. That's only eight months away! Which is actually quite a long time as these things go. More relevant to our immediate interests is that tickets will be made available in two batches, the first on April 5 and the second on April 8.

"BlizzCon will be here again before we know it, and we're looking forward to catching up with the community, taking in the awesome esports action, and showing everyone what we've been working on," Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime said. "We're already hard at work making this year's show an unforgettable experience—we can't wait to see everyone there."

As always, this year's event will feature community contests, panels and Q&A sessions with Blizzard developers, exclusive loot, and esports throwdowns in Overwatch, StarCraft 2, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and World of Warcraft. The whole thing will be livestreamed, and if you're going to be in the neighborhood on the appropriate dates you can also take a shot at attending in person: The first round of tickets will go on sale at 7 pm PT on April 5, while the second will go up at 10 am PT on April 8.

Tickets will sell for $199 each plus applicable taxes and whatnot, and while that's not exactly cheap, they do tend to sell out fairly quickly, so if you're interested in attending you'll want to be ready to make your move at the appropriate hour. Purchase links at Universe.com aren't live yet, but we'll update when they are; for now, you can find out more about BlizzCon2017 at blizzcon.com.